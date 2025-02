Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT…

– Myles Borne & Tavion Heights vs The Hardys

– Wes Lee & Ethan Page vs Je’Von Evans & Ricky Saints

– Moose vs Lexis King for the X Division Title

– Stephanie Vaquer vs Karmen Petrovic for the NXT Women’s North American Title

