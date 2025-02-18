Ludwig Kaiser on possibly working with Tiffany Stratton on-screen

Ludwig Kaiser on a potential on-screen partnership with WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton:

“That’s something that would have to happen organically, I wouldn’t want to just to do that.

“Obviously we work in the same company, and that possibility is given, but I also like to keep my private life private, you know what I mean? I’m a little old school when it comes to that.

“But definitely when it comes to work I think we could do some great stuff. We could bring the Mixed Match Challenge back.”

(Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

