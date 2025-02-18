Eric Bischoff comments on his contractual status, Cody Rhodes poses with a fan at Raw (photo)

– Cody Rhodes posing with a small fan after RAW last night…

– Eric Bischoff has revealed his current contract status after it emerged he would be in an upcoming video game.

Ahead of the WWE 2K25 release on March 14, 2025, Bischoff was named as one of the members of the roster, as can be seen below this news story courtesy of IGN FanFest.

Bischoff was asked about his current contract status in WWE following the reveal that he will be part of the video game roster.

Answering the question posed on Twitter, Bischoff revealed that he isn’t under contract with WWE in any capacity, stating:

“I receive royalties whenever WWE uses my likeness.

