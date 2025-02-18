Cole opens up on his argument with Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 37

Michael Cole on Pat McAfee almost walking out after he yelled at him in front of everyone “Wtf are you doing? Dude you’re in f****** shorts it’s WrestleMania.” (Impaulsive) pic.twitter.com/q6tybmrud2 — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 18, 2025

Michael Cole opens up on the argument between he and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 37:

“Me and him got really really close, then our relationship imploded for a night. So, I’m no longer in charge of the announcer, I used to not only be an announcer but I was in charge of all the announcers.

“We brought Pat in to do the WrestleMania Kick-Off show, and everybody at WrestleMania is tuxes and ties, and Pat shows up in shorts. They were tuxedo shorts, but he shows up in shorts.

“We’re about to go on the air live, it’s all this pressure, I see Pat walk into Gorilla with these shorts on, and I’m like, in front of everyone, which is my bad; ‘What the f–k are you doing?! Dude, you’re in fucking shorts, it’s WrestleMania!’

“Stephanie McMahon is there. Vince is there, and I’m dressing down Pat. In the heat of the moment, I didn’t think anything about it, and he stormed off. I’m like ‘where the f–k are you going?’ (He says) ‘I’m not doing the show.’ He goes back and he’s packing his bag to leave, he goes ‘you just embarrassed me in front of everyone in this company.’

“I never thought of it that way, but he was right. Pat is gonna pack his bag and leave, and we ended up working it out. We showed Vince the shorts, and of course Vince ‘it’s great, why are you yelling at him?’ He just likes to stir the sh-t.

“Ever since then, I think that brought us closer together, and we’ve been best friends since.”

(source: Impaulsive)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

