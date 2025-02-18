Bully Ray predicts Cena wins another title, McKenzie Mitchell signs TNA contract, today’s birthdays

– Bully Ray (via Busted Open Radio) says John Cena will defeat Cody Rhodes to win his 17th World Championship in WWE.

“I can see the WWE salivating over being able to say that their homegrown guy John Cena, who they created in a test tube in OVW, who became one of the biggest pro wrestlers and on many people’s Mount Rushmore is now in the #1 one spot as the most decorated World Heavyweight Champion of all time.

WWE can take full credit for this. WWE will always want their creations to outshine anybody else’s creations.”

– Happy Birthday to Raymond Rougeau, Hachiman, Tim Storm & Hannah & Holly (The Blossom Twins) today.

– TNA confirms signing the returning McKenzie Mitchell.

