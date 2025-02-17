WWE superstar to miss Raw tonight plus a Chad Gable update

– Chad Gable announced on an episode of RAW that he was taking a break from WWE to learn the dark arts of Lucha Libre. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had been interested in involving someone from a Mexican promotion in the angle.

The report also mentioned that this would likely be AAA, as CMLL has no relationship with WWE and is working with AEW. WWE ended up not going with the idea at the last minute and is reportedly now going in a different direction.

– Rhea Ripley has officially announced she will miss RAW tonight due to being on her honeymoon. Ripley married her Husband AEW star Buddy Matthews back in June 2024 and they will now finally have some time to celebrate the big occasion.

This comes after Ripley was seemingly spotted attending AEW Grand Slam in her home country of Australia over the weekend to support Matthews.

