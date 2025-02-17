WWE Raw returns live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Scheduled for the show this evening are appearances by Sami Zayn, WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi are coming for Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Penta vs. Pete Dunne, AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio, Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile in a WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender match, Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, as well as Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, February 17, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 2/17/25

Sami Zayn & Adam Pearce Kick Off This Week’s Show

A video package is shown to catch fans up on Kevin Owens’ attack on Sami Zayn, and their subsequent taped messages to each other last week. Back live, Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out he comes to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

Fans chant “Sami! Sami!” as his music dies down. He begins by saying it’s been a rough couple of weeks, but those chants make him feel pretty good. He then talks about how while he was out rehabbing his injury, he thought about his long history with Owens.

Zayn talks about them going from pool halls, to community centers, to NXT, to WWE, arenas and stadiums, all the way to the main event of WrestleMania. And they did it all together. He says there’s no forgiving or forgetting this time. This time was different.

He tried ending his career. The only problem is he didn’t get the job done. He says he knows he’s not 100 percent, but he’s well enough for a fight. He says Owens mentioned being at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. He says he’ll be there, too.

As he talks about wanting the fight and the fans wanting the fight, he is cut off by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who comes out asking Sami what he’s doing. He knows everyone wants the match, but he, the board of WWE and even medical has told Zayn he can’t.

Pearce walks off but is stopped when Zayn asks how long has he known him. He says they’ve known each other long before any of their names were on a WWE contract. He knows he won’t take no for an answer. He says he won’t leave until he gives him the match.

He talks about how he can’t sanction a match, even if he wants. That means even if Owens wants to wrap a chair around his head, he can’t stop him. If he wants to package piledrive him again and again and again and again, he can’t stop him. It means there’s no referees to enforce rules because there are no rules.

WWE washes their hands legally. Pearce says with that in mind, what do you want him to do. What it ultimately means is it could be the very last match in the career of Sami Zayn. Fans chant “Let them fight!” Zayn exits the ring without saying anything and walks up to Pearce.

“Do I understand what it means? Yeah, I know exactly what it means.” He repeats everything Pearce said, but with his name in front and how no one can stop him. Fans cheer. “So yeah, I understand what it means. So, what do I want? You know exactly what I want. Give me this damn match!” Pearce says, “In Toronto at Elimination Chamber, it will be Kevin Owens one-on-one with Sami Zayn, but Sami, it’s not official, it’s unsanctioned.”

Backstage In The Judgment Day Clubhouse

We see footage of Nick Aldis on SmackDown showing Naomi and Bianca Belair the video of Jade Cargill’s attack and how Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were on the scene when it happened.

Back live, we shoot to The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Dominik Mysterio is warning Liv about the women’s tag champs coming. As they continue to talk, Dom says every time he says Finn Balor’s name, he jumps down his throat. On cue, Balor comes up and says it’ll be three Judgment Day members at the Chamber.

Why? Because Liv is already in, he’ll be in after he beats Seth Rollins tonight, and as long as Raquel doesn’t lose to someone like Roxanne Perez, she’s in as well. Balor goes to leave but stops and once again tells Dom and Liv, “And no new members.”

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

Backstage, we see AJ Styles in his ring gear walking the halls. We learn that his Raw in-ring return is up next against Dominik Mysterio. On that note, the show heads into the first commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns, Daytona 500 winner William Byron is shown in the crowd as Styles’s special guest. He is holding a custom replica WWE title belt and is shown on-camera. Styles’ theme then hits and out comes “The Phenomenal” one for the first match of the evening.

Styles and Mysterio lock up and Styles gets Mysterio on his knees in a headlock. Styles takes down with a suplex and then slams and chops him in the corner. More chops to Mysterio followed by a back breaker. Mysterio is slammed into the turnbuckle again and then punched against the ropes.

Mysterio now connects with punches and kicks but walks into a dropkick. Mysterio rolls out of the ring and Styles hits a running knee on the apron. Back in the ring, Styles gets knocked off the ropes and falls out of the ring, Mysterio hits a suicide dive. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

As the show settles back in from the break, we see Mysterio stomping on Styles in the middle of the ring and covers for a one count. Mysterio slaps a headlock on Styles and Styles now powers out of it. Mysterio elbows Styles in the corner and slams him down. Mysterio hits a rope assisted splash and covers for a two count.

Mysterio attempts Three Amigos and Styles counters but gets caught with a 6-1-9. Mysterio misses a frog splash and both men are now laid out. Styles unleashes some punches on Mysterio and hits a flying forearm and a backbreaker on Mysterio. Carlito gets on the apron and Styles makes quick work of him.

Mysterio tries for a roll up and Styles hits Mysterio with the Styles Clash for the win. Once the match wraps up, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker shows up and tries to spear Styles, Styles moves out for the way and Breakker spears Mysterio. Styles kicks Breakker out of the ring and they stare each other down.

Winner: AJ Styles

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender

Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai

A graphic flashes on the screen showing Julius Creed joining former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier’s coaching staff for his team on the new season of UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter reality show. Back live, The Creed Brothers are talking with Ivy Nile backstage.

Nile brings up Chad Gable’s demand that they all have gold around their waist by the time he returns. She says she starts that tonight by beating Kai and earning a shot at the WWE Women’s I-C title. Kai walks up and says many have said the same, but haven’t put her down. She walks off.

On that note, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, Nile is already in the ring. Reigning Women’s I-C champ Lyra Valkyia is shown sitting ringside. Aaron Woods of the National Rugby League is shown in a cameo appearance in the crowd.

Dakota Kai’s theme hits and out she comes. She settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this high stakes women’s clash officially off-and-running.

