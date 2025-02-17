Video: Asuka confirms X account hacked, issues an urgent warning

WWE superstar Asuka has issued an urgent warning that her Twitter/X account has been hacked:

“Hey guys. I’m filming this urgently. Since yesterday, my Twitter or X account has been hacked. If you see any posts from my account promoting products, services, or sharing suspicious links, there is a high chance it’s a scam. Please be careful. Sorry for the trouble.”

WWE Asuka's X or twitter account has been hacked.

Please be careful of fraud. pic.twitter.com/z8rpB9Bc3F — ℕ (@NeitroV) February 17, 2025

(source: KanaChan TV)

