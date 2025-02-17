TNA wrestler celebrates two years of sobriety

– Mike Santana is two years sober now.

2 YEARS SOBER.

2/16/23 I made the decision to change my life. To look in the mirror and start learning to love the person who was looking back.

I’d be lying if I said this journey was easy. But it’s the most rewarding. Life is going to test you every single day. The… pic.twitter.com/bmPYyJdHYv

— Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) February 16, 2025