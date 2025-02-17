TNA wrestler celebrates two years of sobriety
– Mike Santana is two years sober now.
2 YEARS SOBER.
2/16/23 I made the decision to change my life. To look in the mirror and start learning to love the person who was looking back.
I’d be lying if I said this journey was easy. But it’s the most rewarding. Life is going to test you every single day. The… pic.twitter.com/bmPYyJdHYv
— Mike SANTANA (@Santana_Proud) February 16, 2025
PRO WRESTLERS:@Santana_Proud is hosting a seminar for beginners & experienced wrestlers before our event on Sunday, February 23rd in Rehoboth, MA
Keeping this limited to only a few people
Email or DM to reserve a spot for yourself
FightLifeWrestling (@) gmail . com pic.twitter.com/6V3SxE67d6
— FIGHT LIFE (@FightLifePW) January 13, 2025