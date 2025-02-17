Title Matches Set For WWE Raw On 2/24 & 3/3, Elimination Chamber Updates, Michael Cole/Logan Paul, More

– Love Is Blind Alum Laura and Brittany were among the celebrities in attendance at WWE Raw on Netflix in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday night, February 17, 2025. Also in the house were Daytona 500 winner William Byron, Brad Thomas from Surviving Black Hawk Down, as well as Aaron Woods of the National Rugby League.

– It was announced on WWE Raw that Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens will take place in an Unsanctioned Match at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event on March 1.

– AJ Styles’ victory over Dominik Mysterio on WWE Raw this week marked his first televised singles victory in over 130 days.

– Dakota Kai defeated Ivy Nile to earn the next shot at WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria.

– Roxanne Perez defeated Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

– Seth “Freakin'” Rollins defeated Finn Balor to qualify for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match.

– Michael Cole will be the special guest on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, which drops on Logan Paul’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

– Announced for WWE Raw next Monday night, February 24 in Cincinnati, OH. is Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, as well as Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

– On WWE Raw on March 3, IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley will take place for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

