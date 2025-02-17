The Undertaker on CM Punk’s return, Tony Khan names his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling

– Tony Khan names his Mount Rushmore of wrestling (Via SI)

“Definitely STING, RIC FLAIR, STEVE AUSTIN, AND BRET HART”

– The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk’s return, noting a significant change in his demeanor. “He’s actually very pleasant to be around… it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off of him.”

Reflecting on Punk’s previous stint in wrestling, The Undertaker described him as difficult to work with at times. “Before he left the first time, he was very aloof, sometimes combative. One of those guys that wanted to fight for every hill, even if it wasn’t in a good way.” However, he now sees a more relaxed and sociable version of Punk. “Now, he’s cutting up with people, engaging in conversations. It tells me that’s probably a consistent thing for him now.”

Source: Busted Open After Dark

