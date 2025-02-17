The former Jinder Mahal on his status with AEW

Raj Dhesi, formerly known as Jinder Mahal, clarified that there has been no official communication from AEW regarding his potential signing. “AEW, not at an official level. Nobody has on a really official level.” Currently, he is enjoying his time away from a full-time wrestling schedule after spending years under contract. “Myself, at this time, I’m just enjoying myself. I was under contract for so many years.”

Reflecting on his WWE tenure, he noted that while the current schedule has fewer live events, the workload during his time was intense. “I wish we would have had this schedule now with less emphasis on live events because we were worked pretty heavily. Our schedules were quite intense with live events in the United States, North America, then coming overseas quite a bit, all over the world.”

Regarding a potential move to another major promotion, Dhesi emphasized that it would need to align with his interests and business considerations. “As far as signing with another major promotion, everything would have to be right. Storyline, business would have to make sense. Everything would have to make sense.” However, he is content with his accomplishments and does not feel the need to rush into anything. “I’m in a great spot. I had a great career in WWE and I’m happy with everything I have accomplished. If that is everything that I ever do, I am more than satisfied and happy with it.”

Outside of wrestling, Dhesi has been pursuing other ventures, including business and acting. “I’m into business outside of WWE. I just filmed a movie last week.” He appreciates the flexibility he now has in his life, concluding, “I’m just excited to have freedom and I do whatever makes me happy.”

Source: Monopoly Events

