Seth Rollins looking to the future, WWE Raw preview for tonight

– Seth Rollins says conversations about how he can help WWE in an Executive or Creative role in the future have started:

“I’m closer the end of my career than the beginning, but, you know, the end ain’t here yet. So, I’m kind of in my prime right now. I’m 38 years old.

My mental and physical kind of, like, locked in right now where my physical hasn’t declined too much, and my mental side is really on the rise, as I’m starting to see the industry from a different angle. So that part I’m really focused on, I think we’re in the early stages of conversations about what it might look like for me in the future in an executive or in a creative role, or whatever that may be. But again, that’s in its infancy.”

(source: Bloomberg Television)

– WWE Raw Preview for tonight:

• Seth Rollins Vs Finn Balor (Elimination Chamber qualifying match)

• Roxanne Perez Vs Raquel Rodriguez (Elimination Chamber qualifying match)

• AJ Styles Vs Dominik Mysterio

• PENTA Vs Pete Dunne

• Dakota Kai Vs Ivy Nyle (Women’s IC Title #1 Contendership)

• Bianca Belair & Naomi appear

Spectrum Center , Charlotte, NC

Available Tickets: 489

Current Setup: 13,717

Tickets Distributed: 13,228

(Stat from 10h ago via WrestleTix)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

