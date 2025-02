Rhea Ripley shares photo of Buddy Matthews after AEW Grand Slam Australia

WWE’s Rhea Ripley shares photos of AEW’s Buddy Matthews both with and without crutches following Grand Slam Australia:

“Ain’t no Roly-Poly ankles gonna keep us down! Let the honeymoon commence!”

PWInsider reports Matthews suffered an ankle injury at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

