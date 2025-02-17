QT Marshall comments on the AEW ring

As seen during the AEW Grand Slam: Australia event, a smaller ring was used than what is typically seen at AEW shows in the United States. QT Marshall, who is AEW’s Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination, commented on the decision to use a local ring instead of having one shipped to Brisbane via Twitter/X…

“The AEW ring is a design that only AEW has. It’s very rare that an independent company (or a major company) has a 20ft ring. This ring is an 18ft ring. TNA has been using for years and older ROH as well. Why is this a talking point? It’s not our first time using an 18ft ring.”

Marshall then had the following exchange with another user…

Fan: “It’s not that it’s an 18 foot ring. It’s that AEW is company being paid $185mil/year and is borrowing rings from an indie promotion with bent ring posts. WWE would NEVER miscalculate the arrival of their ring for a show overseas, period.”

Marshall: “Who said we miscalculated? Are you involved on our calls? Are you aware that we ordered 18ft skirts and ring assets? We were told 3 months ago that it would be an 18ft ring. Just like the Jericho Cruise. Relax.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

