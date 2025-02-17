Michin says marijuana removed as a banned substance, released stars including in WWE 2K25
– Michin reveals WWE has removed Marijuana from the banned substance list:
“So before, marijuana used to be on the (WWE) drug list, and they took that off a few years ago.
So when I get home on Saturdays, I’ll do that, just chill out all day, and then I get back into the gym on Sunday,”
– Michin
(Source: The Speakeezy Podcast)
– Released WWE stars who have been confirmed for WWE 2K25:
Akam
Baron Corbin
Blair Davenport
Cedric Alexander
Duke Hudson
Giovanni Vinci
Isla Dawn
Indi Hartwell
Karl Anderson
Luke Gallows
Rezar
Sonya Deville
Paul Ellering (Non-Playable Manager)
(WWE 2K25 Roster Reveal – IGN)