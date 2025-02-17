Michin says marijuana removed as a banned substance, released stars including in WWE 2K25

– Michin reveals WWE has removed Marijuana from the banned substance list:

“So before, marijuana used to be on the (WWE) drug list, and they took that off a few years ago.

So when I get home on Saturdays, I’ll do that, just chill out all day, and then I get back into the gym on Sunday,”

– Michin

(Source: The Speakeezy Podcast)

– Released WWE stars who have been confirmed for WWE 2K25:

Akam

Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport

Cedric Alexander

Duke Hudson

Giovanni Vinci

Isla Dawn

Indi Hartwell

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Rezar

Sonya Deville

Paul Ellering (Non-Playable Manager)

(WWE 2K25 Roster Reveal – IGN)

