John Cena added to European tour Raw tapings

WWE today announced that John Cena will be at the March 17, March 24, and March 31 Monday Night Raw from Brussels, Glasgow, and London respectively.

“In many ways, this Farewell tour started that July night in London. Some of the loudest (and latest) nights on tour have been in Glasgow. I haven’t seen the beauty of Brussels in over a decade,” Cena wrote on X. “For all of these reasons and many, many more, I’m grateful I can to say ‘Thank You’ to these cities and have one FINAL night together as a family. It’s MY LAST Road to #WrestleMania! LETS GO!”

The Glasgow Raw from the OVO Hydro is hurting when it comes to ticket sales due to the incredibly expensive prices. Cheapest tickets available in Scotland are £172.95 each while the most expensive is £897.70.

There are also a lot of tickets available for Raw in London at The O2 Arena where the cheapest price is £223 while the most expensive is £752. The O2 Arena is also hosting Smackdown the Friday before and combo tickets are also available for those two shows.

The addition of Cena to these European events will surely add some boost to ticket sales, with the crowd over this side of the world, at least for now, resisting to the insane ticket prices that WWE is putting out.

