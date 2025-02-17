Buddy Matthews criticizes the ring conditions at AEW Grand Slam Australia

Buddy Matthews criticized the ring conditions at AEW Grand Slam Australia in a now-deleted post, blaming them for his ankle injury and loss to Okada. He later followed up with a post featuring a troll image.

Buddy Matthews rolled his ankle during his entrance and limped to the back at the end of the match.

Hopefully it isn't anything serious#AEWGrandSlamAustralia pic.twitter.com/A4vtrKhzTI

