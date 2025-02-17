Buddy Matthews criticizes the ring conditions at AEW Grand Slam Australia

Feb 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Buddy Matthews criticized the ring conditions at AEW Grand Slam Australia in a now-deleted post, blaming them for his ankle injury and loss to Okada. He later followed up with a post featuring a troll image.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Elektra Lopez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal