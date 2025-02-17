AEW returning to Boston for back-to-back TV shows next month

AEW will hold back-to-back television tapings in Boston next month, their first time back in the city since their Big Business event in March of last year.

The April 16 Dynamite will be live from the MGM Music Hall while Collision tapings will be held the following night on April 17. If Collision airs on Saturday that week, it will go against WrestleMania night one.

The arrival of Mercedes Mone at the TD Garden was the last time AEW visited Boston. The MGM Music Hall is a smaller venue with a max of 5,000 seats, slightly smaller than the Agganis Arena which is where AEW held TV tapings before.

Tickets go on pre-sale this Thursday.

