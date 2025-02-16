Video: Adam Pearce makes announcements for Raw, and sends a message to TNA’s Chris Bey
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 16, 2025
WWE has announced Dakota Kai Vs Ivy Nile in a Women’s IC Championship qualifying match on RAW
Adam Pearce sends a message to TNA Wrestling’s Chris Bey following his WWE Raw announcements:
“And TNA superstar Chris Bey, we are thinking of you, you’re gonna beat this, one foot in front of the other. That, my brother, is official.”
(WWE)