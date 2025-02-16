Video: Adam Pearce makes announcements for Raw, and sends a message to TNA’s Chris Bey

WWE has announced Dakota Kai Vs Ivy Nile in a Women’s IC Championship qualifying match on RAW

Adam Pearce sends a message to TNA Wrestling’s Chris Bey following his WWE Raw announcements:

“And TNA superstar Chris Bey, we are thinking of you, you’re gonna beat this, one foot in front of the other. That, my brother, is official.”

(WWE)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

