Valkyria eyes potential TNA opponent, Grand Slam Australia a live gate success, Vaquer comments

– AEW Grand Slam Australia was AEW’s third-highest gate in company history and did at least $1.3 million gate, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Sam Roberts (via Notsam Wrestling Podcast) asked Lyra Valkyria about the WWE/TNA partnership and if there’s anyone she’s looked at that she might want to wrestle:

“Yeah, Dani Luna, she’s incredible. Give me Dani Luna. I’d love to fight her.”

– Stephanie Vaquer comments on winning the NXT Women’s Championship at Vengeance Day

Thank you so much! I’m incredibly grateful for everything I’ve accomplished so far, but the best is yet to come. Excited for what the future holds! Gracias https://t.co/OKuJtYYTZa — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) February 16, 2025

