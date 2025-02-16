Valkyria eyes potential TNA opponent, Grand Slam Australia a live gate success, Vaquer comments

Feb 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW Grand Slam Australia was AEW’s third-highest gate in company history and did at least $1.3 million gate, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Sam Roberts (via Notsam Wrestling Podcast) asked Lyra Valkyria about the WWE/TNA partnership and if there’s anyone she’s looked at that she might want to wrestle:

“Yeah, Dani Luna, she’s incredible. Give me Dani Luna. I’d love to fight her.”

Stephanie Vaquer comments on winning the NXT Women’s Championship at Vengeance Day

