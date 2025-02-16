Two matches announced for Revolution 2025

Two matches for AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view were made official after last night’s Grand Slam: Australia broadcast.

Former AEW World champion Kenny Omega issued a challenge to Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International title. The two already have a title match against each other under their belt, with Takeshita winning the match at All Out in 2023. But there’s a roadblock for Takeshita first before he moves on to Revolution, as he has to defend the title against the winner of Orange Cassidy vs Roderick Strong first.

Will Ospreay also challenged his former tag team partner Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match. Fletcher has upended Ospreay twice lately, costing him the International title at WrestleDream and then beat him in a highly-praised one-on-one match at Full Gear. Ospreay beat Fletcher in the Continental Classic semi final last year.

Omega and Ospreay beat Takeshita and Fletcher in a tag match at Grand Slam: Australia last night.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

