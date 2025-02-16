Toni Storm wins the AEW Women’s title for record-breaking fourth time

“Timeless” Toni Storm became the AEW Women’s champion for a record-breaking fourth time last night at Grand Slam: Australia, defeating her arch rival Mariah May in the main event of the show.

This was their first match against each other since the All In: Wembley event in late August of last year where May beat Storm for the gold.

The Kiwi star defeated May with a small package, ending May’s 174-day reign as champion. She returned in December at the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite pretending not to remember anything that happened over the past couple of years but later revealed she was just playing the part to get back to her former friend.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

