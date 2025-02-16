Toni Storm wins the AEW Women’s title for record-breaking fourth time

Feb 16, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

“Timeless” Toni Storm became the AEW Women’s champion for a record-breaking fourth time last night at Grand Slam: Australia, defeating her arch rival Mariah May in the main event of the show.

This was their first match against each other since the All In: Wembley event in late August of last year where May beat Storm for the gold.

The Kiwi star defeated May with a small package, ending May’s 174-day reign as champion. She returned in December at the Winter is Coming episode of Dynamite pretending not to remember anything that happened over the past couple of years but later revealed she was just playing the part to get back to her former friend.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sonya Deville

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal