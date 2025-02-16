Speculation on why Josh Alexander picked AEW over WWE

Dave Meltzer on why Josh Alexander picked AEW iver WWE…

Alexander didn’t overthink the decision—it came down to one thing: taking the best possible deal for his family. “His TNA contract is up, and obviously, he was going to go to AEW or WWE, and it looks like AEW,” Meltzer explained. “I do know two things. Number one, he has decided where he was going, and number two, it was to whoever the highest bidder was for him.”

“At this stage in his career, Alexander wasn’t just looking for a dream match or a marquee WrestleMania moment. He was focused on securing his future. “Providing the best for his family was key,” Meltzer added. “And, you know, somebody offered a better deal than the other, and that’s the one he took.”

.”You know, people go, ‘Oh, he made the wrong choice,’ blah, blah, blah, blah, blah,” Meltzer continued. “He made the right choice for him. I think he’s in his late 30s… so, it’s different when you’re 25 and you don’t have a family.”

