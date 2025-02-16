Rumor for the WWE hall of fame, note of WWE salaries, Jordynne Grace ready to make history

– There is talk of WWE inducting Demolition into their hall of fame.

– Jordynne Grace says she will make history becoming the first woman to be champion in WWE and TNA.

“Not a single former TNA Knockout’s champion has won a title in NXT. I’m prepared to change that.”

– The minimum pay for a WWE talent on the main roster is in the range of $200,000 to $300,000, with a number of talent earning in the millions per year.

(Source: FightfulSelect)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

