Harley Cameron comments on her loss to Mercedes Mone

As seen during the AEW Grand Slam: Australia event, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS title against Harley Cameron. After the match, Harley commented on her loss…

“I think that was the best, one of the best moments of my life. It didn’t end up, you know, how I wanted, but it’s just, oh gosh, it’s just the beginning, you know, like it honestly is just the beginning. I left here so many years ago and I had no idea what was gonna happen and just to come home today and be in front of everyone I love and show that it all paid off is, Like nothing’s gonna change how this feels, it feels so good. I made it what I want, but it still feels really bloody good.

Mercedes, you are amazing. I meant it when I said you pushed me to be better because I love wrestling so much. I love this industry, I love this company and I just have a fire in me now. This is only just getting started. People, you are only just starting to feel the wrath. There is more to come. Alright, I need a shower.”

(quote: Corey Brennan)

