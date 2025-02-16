Gran Hamada Passes Away

Feb 16, 2025 - by James Walsh

Realidad San Luis reports that Universal Lucha Libre founder Gran Hamada has passed away at the age of 74. A cause of death was not reported.

Hamada was a lucha pioneer and a journeyman during his career. He’s worked for WWF, ECW, UWF, NJPW, AJPW, Michinoku Pro and more. He officially retired in 2018.

