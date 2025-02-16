Gran Hamada Passes Away

Realidad San Luis reports that Universal Lucha Libre founder Gran Hamada has passed away at the age of 74. A cause of death was not reported.

Hamada was a lucha pioneer and a journeyman during his career. He’s worked for WWF, ECW, UWF, NJPW, AJPW, Michinoku Pro and more. He officially retired in 2018.

Rest in Peace Gran Hamada. A true gentleman, so welcoming to a young Christopher Daniels on his first Michinoku Pro tour. Truly one of a kind, pro wrestling is lacking without you, sir. ❤️ — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) February 15, 2025

I’m very sorry to hear of the passing of Gran Hamada. I was on a few NJPW tours with him. He was a groundbreaking Pro and I went out with him several times and he was a karaoke king! Rest well. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) February 15, 2025

