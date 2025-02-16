Dreamer makes a Wrestlemania suggestion, Punk on Bayley’s busy schedule, today’s birthdays

– Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer suggested putting Jey Uso and Gunther inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 41. The ECW Original argued that people have already seen the match a few times and adding a gimmick match would elevate the feud even more.

– CM Punk praises Bayley following her busy week:

“I want to spotlight this lady today.

“Tore it up Monday on Raw in Nashville, flew to Orlando and crushed it Tuesday on NXT.

“Is in the nba celebrity all star game Friday, then flies all the way across the country to DC and will main event tonight’s NXT (Vengeance Day) show.

“Inspirational. Fueled by coffee. In love with the grind. I see you Bayley, Role model. My hero.”

– Happy Birthday to Gangrel, Alan Angels, Jazzy Yang, and Allie Kat.

