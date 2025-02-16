Chelsea Green announces full ban of wedgies from pro wrestling matches

“Dear Concerned Citizens,” the order read. “On the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025, the defendant, or as I say the culprit, Nasty Naomi, orchestrated a premeditated, juvenile, and inhumane attack on your United States Champion. Earlier today, my cabinet and I held an emergency vote.”

“In jurisdiction with Code 4292 of the penal agreement, and an unanimous vote of 99-1, I hereby ban the use of wedgies during professional wrestling matches.”

