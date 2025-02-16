Chelsea Green announces full ban of wedgies
Chelsea Green announces full ban of wedgies from pro wrestling matches
“Dear Concerned Citizens,” the order read. “On the evening of Friday, February 14, 2025, the defendant, or as I say the culprit, Nasty Naomi, orchestrated a premeditated, juvenile, and inhumane attack on your United States Champion. Earlier today, my cabinet and I held an emergency vote.”
“In jurisdiction with Code 4292 of the penal agreement, and an unanimous vote of 99-1, I hereby ban the use of wedgies during professional wrestling matches.”
Dear @WWE universe pic.twitter.com/vHSrgUwESN
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 15, 2025
#wwe pic.twitter.com/cysxHItZX7
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 16, 2025