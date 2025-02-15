Video: Tony Khan receives a negative reaction from the fans in Australia (updated)

Tony Khan was heavily booed in Australia following claims from fans that AEW misled fans during the promotion of the event, and fans who bought tickets early ended up paying significantly more for worse seats compared to fans who bought tickets late, after the show was moved from a stadium to an arena.

Tony Khan got the booed in Brisbane, but when he promised AEW would be back? The crowd went wild. Guess it’s true — you can’t keep AEW down under for long! #AEWGrandSlam #AEW #AEWBrisbane

pic.twitter.com/Tu9guQea1p — WrestleTube | News & Entertainment | IFB (@WrestleTubePC) February 15, 2025

Khan did announce that AEW would return to the land down under in 2026.

