Video: Tony Khan receives a negative reaction from the fans in Australia (updated)

Feb 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan was heavily booed in Australia following claims from fans that AEW misled fans during the promotion of the event, and fans who bought tickets early ended up paying significantly more for worse seats compared to fans who bought tickets late, after the show was moved from a stadium to an arena.

Khan did announce that AEW would return to the land down under in 2026.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kelani Jordan

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal