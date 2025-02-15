Video: Santino Marella appears at NXT Vengeance
Arianna Grace introduces Ava to her father Santino Marella.
Santino says that he actually already met Ava when she was little, and wants to talk ideas with her.
Look who it is!
Great to have you here, @milanmiracle! #VengeanceDay
EXCLUSIVE: @AriannaGraceWWE attempts to eavesdrop on a conversation between @ThisIsTNA Director of Authority @milanmiracle and #WWENXT General Manager @avawwe_. #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/ISd322UPBk
