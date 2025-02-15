Video: Santino Marella appears at NXT Vengeance

Feb 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Arianna Grace introduces Ava to her father Santino Marella.

Santino says that he actually already met Ava when she was little, and wants to talk ideas with her.

Post Category: News     Tags:

