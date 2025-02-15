Video: Jordynne Grace arrives at NXT Vengeance

Another paradigm shift for this incredible division. #VengeanceDay https://t.co/UW5D1EiUtz — Triple H (@TripleH) February 16, 2025

Giulia retains her championship in a strong match against Roxanne, Cora, & Bayley. Many close calls.. a friendship turned to enemies as Cora turned on Roxanne.

After the match, Stephanie Vaquer comes out. Only for Jordynne Grace to come out after. Grace stares down Giulia to end the PLE.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

