Tony Khan on Harley Cameron: “she’s improving so fast”

Harley Cameron is scheduled to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS title at this weekend’s Grand Slam event in Brisbane, Australia. While speaking Wrestle Radio Australia, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Harley’s push…

“She’s had great matches. She’s been doing a great job. Harley’s had a bunch of great matches in that time. She’s been doing great promos but I think it’s important to point out that Harley works really hard on wrestling and she’s gotten much much much better in the past year.”

“She’s really an amazing athlete and what she’s done for her experience level is really really impressive. I think Harley Cameron, she does so many things well, she’s a great singer, she’s a great actress, she’s a great puppeteer, she’s very very talented person but she’s also become an excellent wrestler and she’s improving so fast. We’ve seen her get better and better in the ring and this is a massive opportunity for Harley Cameron in her home country in front of these fans that will believe in her.”

(quote: Skylar Russell)

