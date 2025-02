Stephanie Vaquer overcame Fallon Henley and the repeated interference from Fatal Influence and won the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

An international attraction with the work ethic and the championship gold to prove it. Congratulations @Steph_Vaquer … your future has no limits!#VengeanceDay https://t.co/EMgXLf2YY1 — Triple H (@TripleH) February 15, 2025

