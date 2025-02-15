The Undertaker praises Jacob Fatu, note on CJ Perry and Miro’s AEW stints

– The Undertaker had high praise for Jacob Fatu, emphasizing his natural talent and star power. He expressed his admiration, saying, “I love watching Jacob. I mean, he’s got it. He’s got it.”

According to The Undertaker, Fatu has a captivating presence that makes him must-watch television. “Like, when he’s on TV, you want to see what he’s doing.”

Despite already making an impact, The Undertaker believes Fatu is still in the early stages of his potential. “And so, again, that’s just… he’s only, again, another one of those who has just scratched the surface of where he has the potential to go.” This statement highlights The Undertaker’s belief that Fatu has a bright future ahead of him and is only beginning to showcase what he is truly capable of.

Source: SHAK Wrestling

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Miro and CJ Perry were under the impression that they would be put together as a pair on-screen following Worlds End 2023 and be pushed as a top act in AEW.

