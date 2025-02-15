Spoilers: AEW Grand Slam Australia & ROH Global Wars taping results

Grand Slam Australia

The following are spoilers for tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Australia and this week’s ROH Global Wars which took place in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday from the Brisbane Entertainment Centre — marking the promotion’s debut in the country.

The show will air domestically on TNT and Max following NBA All-Star Weekend coverage at approximately 10:30 PM Eastern.

These come courtesy of PWInsider.

AEW Grand Slam Australia:

Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Harley Cameron to retain

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jay White & Cope in a Brisbane Brawl

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews to retain

Toni Storm defeated Mariah May to win the AEW Women’s World title

ROH Global Wars (taped before Grand Slam Australia):

Bandido & The Outrunners defeated ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith. Powerhouse Hobbs made a surprise appearance afterward to aid the babyfaces following a post-match attack.

ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Robbie Eagles to retain

Mark Davis defeated Tommy Knight

ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defeated MxM Collection to retain the titles which were stolen by the challengers afterward.

ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Alex Windsor to retain

Note:

Kenny Omega challenged Konosuke Takeshita to an International title match at Revolution while Ospreay challenged Kyle Fletcher to a steel cage match, also for the PPV.

