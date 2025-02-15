Rhea Ripley attends AEW Grand Slam Australia (photo), note on Ricky Starks in NXT

– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is in attendance for AEW Grand Slam Australia for her husband Buddy Matthews.

Rhea Ripley in attendance at #AEWGrandSlam in support of Buddy Matthews. pic.twitter.com/qSEiFcXrTc — aaronloveswrestling (@A_L_W_podcast) February 15, 2025

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why Ricky Starks debuted on NXT instead of going straight to the main roster. According to Meltzer, the decision was due to WWE wanting to prove the value of NXT to investors by making sure enough people go through the development system.

