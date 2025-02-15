Rhea Ripley attends AEW Grand Slam Australia (photo), note on Ricky Starks in NXT

by Steve Gerweck

– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is in attendance for AEW Grand Slam Australia for her husband Buddy Matthews.

– While speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed why Ricky Starks debuted on NXT instead of going straight to the main roster. According to Meltzer, the decision was due to WWE wanting to prove the value of NXT to investors by making sure enough people go through the development system.

