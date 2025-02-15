Reigns says Rollins is a “five stage clinger,” Blanchard on facing Ripley, and today’s birthdays

– Roman Reigns calls Seth Rollins a “Five stage Clinger”, who “can’t move on with his life.”

Reigns made the comparison while viewing a play through of the Bloodline mode in the upcoming WWE 2K25 game.

Reigns went on to say, “I created so much, a beautiful empire where we have pretty much everything… He’s just holding on.”

Source: IGN

– Tessa Blanchard on facing Rhea Ripley:

Speaking on the DeLoco Podcast, Blanchard was asked about a potential match with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

“She’s phenomenal. I’ve watched some of her matches, and we actually did the first-ever Mae Young Classic for WWE together. But she was a different Rhea Ripley then. She was blonde hair, still tall, still built, still phenomenal in the ring. But she has just transformed into this absolute powerhouse over there. So yeah, I would be down for that,” Blanchard said.

– Happy Birthday to Rich Swann, Mickey Keegan, LuFisto, Hugo Savinovich, Jenna Morasca, and Lance Anoa’i.

