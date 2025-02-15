NXT Vengeance, 2025

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from NXT, Vengeance! Coverage begins at 6PM. Corey Graves, Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call from the nations capital, Washington DC.

WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY 2025 MATCH CARD

Main Event…..NXT Womens Championship Match, Cora Jade VS Bayley VS Roxanne Perez VS Guilia (C)

NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

Strap Match: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

Match 1. NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (with Fatal Influence, Jacy Jane and Jasmine Nyx) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Several women from the stacked women’s roster are shown in the crowd looking on, as the two tie up. Steph outwrestles Henley, frustrating the champion, even getting a near fall off a rollup. Vaquer puts Henley in the hanging triangle. Jane interferes on the floor and Henley gains control. Henley then straddles Steph over the ropes, choking her. Henley gets a two off a blockbuster. Steph counters with a 619 after a kick to the head. A belly to back suplex leads into the knee drive, face slam for two. Henley misses a wizard, but delivers a lariat. Steph comes back with a meteora after a dragon screw. Jane interferes again, but Henley can only get a two count. Henley then backdrops Steph. Steph dumps Henley off the top to the floor, then rams her head in the post and takes out Jane and Nyx. Steph piledrives Henley on the apron and springboards off the top on her on the floor. SVB mid ring by Steph and spiral moonsault and it is over.

Winner and New North American Champion, Stephanie Vaquer

Match 2. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

The champs double Inamura to start the match. Inamura finally ends the double and tags out. Briggs has been waiting and he clears the ring with lariats, chokeslams and backbreakers. Inamura tags back in and he works over Axiom in the corner. Briggs tags in for more of the same. Inamura thrust punches Axiom in a move that shocks the crowd. He works over Axiom in the corner and the crowd loves his physical strikes. Frazier finally tags in hot and lands some superkicks and a DDT at a lightning speed. Axiom frog splash and Frazier spinning top rope legdrop gets a two. Briggs comes in hot to stop the advancement and he and Inamura deliver a backdrop powerbomb combo. A this is awesome chant breaks out. Briggs chokeslams Frazier off the top on Axiom, after Axiom frog splashed Inamura. Inamura fallaways Frazier. Inamura then spinning slams Axiom and firemans Frazier together. Inamura misses a top rope splash. Axiom moonsaults Briggs on the floor. It is over after Frazier and Axiom perform a splash off the top, leg whip combo.

Winners and still champions, Fraxiom

Some hooded PC performers attack both teams post match.

Stacks is shown plodding revenge on Spears and his gang. He says he will take care of this himself.

Match 3. Eddy Thorpe VS Trick Williams in a Strap Match

Thorpe jumps Trick pre match, but Trick works him over with chops on the floor. Eventually they put the strap on their wrists. Trick is in control to start with backdrops and punches. Eddy pulls trick from the top rope with the strap. Trick does the same to Eddy. Eddy hits Trick with the strap repeatedly. Eddy then rams Trick into the post on the floor. After a few kicks and strap strikes, Eddie throws Trick back in the ring. Trick then eats a backbreaker. Eddie then viciously yanks Trick’s head into the corner buckle. Thorpe then works the former champ’s back with the ground and pound. Trick counters with a slam and STF with a strap assist. Thorpe gets free, but his is in trouble. Trick clotheslines Thorpe and then goes to work repeatedly with the strap. Trick then flapjacks Eddy twice. Thorpe falls to the floor after a Trick shot. Back in the ring, they trade kicks, but Eddy crotches Trick with the strap. Eddy then lands running knees to Trick and it is over.

Winner, Eddy Thorpe

We get a Ricky Starks clip from last week. We cut to Starks outside saying he will be on TV this Tuesday to sign his new contract with NXT.

Match 4. Je’Von Evans VS Ethan Page

Evans chases Page all around the ring and dives from the ring, over the announce table onto Page and then just completely pounds on him. Evans wants revenge for him being taken out for months by Page. Back in the ring, Evans suplexes and blue thunder bombs Page. Evans then crossbody springboards Page for a two count. Page then blocks a cutter, but eats a superkick. Evans then springboard cutters Page on the apron. Evans then rests Page head on the metal stairs. Page counters the stomp attempt by catching the knee and driving it on the stairs. Page is bleeding, but Evans is now in bad shape and Page is all over the knee. He hyperextends it and then goes to a half crab. Page dropkicks the knee next and then locks on an ankle lock. Evans counters with a punch, but is slammed. Page then powerslams him and goes back to the ankle lock and bend the knee. Page then drops and grapevines the leg. Evans eventually gets to the ropes. Evans stands and superman punches Page. Page counters with the ego’s edge for a two count. Evans eventually lands some punches and a twisting flip kick off the ropes. He then stomps Page in the face and flies to the floor on him. Page punches Evans on a spring board cutter in the injured jaw and finishes him with cutter.

Winner, Ethan Page

Evans is shown bleeding from the mouth badly.

Stephanie Vaquer is shown saying she is going to watch the main event.

Match 5. NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller

The tag partners each want to win this match and have teased dissention for a long time. We will see if tonight is the night everything boils over. Waller and Austin jump Femi and double him right off the offset. Femi chokeslams them both off a whip. Waller and Austin both get suplexed by Femi next. Femi then presses Austin onto Waller. A Town then finally dump Femi to the floor and start pushing each other. Femi pulls Waller from the ring to the floor. Austin chases and eats a clothesline. Femi then throws Waller on the stairs. He then takes the top step and throws it a Theory. He misses a toss at Waller. Waller then DDTs Femi on the stair. Waller gets a chair. Waller goes to the ground and pound and then slams the chair on Femi repeatedly. Femi catches Waller off the ropes and sidewalks him on the chair. Austin makes the save. Austin trips Femi and then dropkicks him. Austin has injured his arm and is showing it. Femi suplexes Waller off the top of Austin in a tower move. Femi gets a table to the delight of the crowd. A Town attack him on the floor and put him on the table. Waller elbows him off the top rope to the floor. Austin checks on his partner, but puts Femi back in the ring for a two count. Waller stands up furious at his partner. Femi takes out Waller on the apron and then spinebusters Austin. Femi ends up hurling Austin across the ring and then putting Waller threw the announce table. Austin hits Femi with a chair once and DDTs him mid ring. A Town down.. but Waller breaks the sure 3 count. Austin looks down at Waller in disbelief. They argue. Femi slams him from behind. Waller takes out Austin by mistake and Femi hits the fall from grace on Waller for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Oba Femi

Post match, the hooded guys come back out and attack Femi. They hit a quadruple powerbomb and stand tall. Ava is shown backstage and she says she will take care of the new crew next week. Arianna Grace comes out and thanks her for letting her work with TNA. She brings in Santino Marella. They are going to have a meeting to discuss future collaborations between the two promotions.

Main Event. NXT Womens Championship Match, Cora Jade VS Bayley VS Roxanne Perez VS Guilia (C)

Guilia lands a dropkick on Bayley and Cora after the contenders wrestle each other around the ring. We get a series of rollup attempts next. Bayley and Roxanne stereo dive Guilia and Jade on the floor and then meet back in the ring trading kicks. Jade trips Bayley and then comes in to go at it with her former best friend. Guilia breaks up the exchange. Guilia works Jade and Roxanne with kicks to the face in each corner. Bayley enters to a NXT chant. She and Bayley go at it with some scientific moves, each countering each other. Jade and Roxanne work together to trip Guilia. Everyone ends up on the floor brawling. Bayley and Guilia double suplex Cora. Jade saves Perez from the same fate. They then shake hands and attack Guilia and Bayley. They work them over for a few minutes. Bayley spills to the floor. They work of Guilia in the corner, but Perez is not accidentally kneed in the mid section by Jade. Jade dives to the floor on Bayley and Guilia. Perez recovers and throws Jade off the top rope. She then attacks her with punches. Bayley then high knees Perez. Jade punts Bayley. Bayley cutters Roxanne with help from Jade. Bayley then dropkicks Guilia on the floor. Guilia punts Bayley after Bayley cutters Roxanne and Jade. Guilia puts everyone on their back. She then locks on an octopus on Bayley. Bayley falls back on Guilia to get free. Guilia and Perez trade crossface moves. Bayley delivers a side suplex on Jade. Bayley bucklebombs Guilia. Jade lands a jumping knee and DDT to Bayley for two. Guilia lands several belly to back suplexes. We get a four person tower suplex. They all fight to their feet strong style. Pop rocks by Perez on Bayley on the floor and then the ring. Jade breaks it up and DDTs Perez. Guilia breaks it up. Northern lights bomb and it is over for Perez.

Winner and still NXT Champion, Guilia

Stephanie Vaquer comes out and they stand tall together Steph has her new belt, but she looks at the NXT Championship as well…. Just then.. Jordynne Grace comes out to a huge pop. The three all stare at each other as the show ends.

