New head writers for Smackdown, Triple H honored, Bayley does plays in the celebrity game (video)

Feb 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– John Swikata and Road Dogg are the new lead writers for the SmackDown brand.

Triple H has been honored by the Connecticut State Assembly ahead of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Game received a Certificate of Excellence for his years with WWE as a longtime resident of the State of Connecticut as well as his legendary career and commitment to helping revolutionize the sport.

Bayley truly getting her flowers at the All Star Celebrity Game!

