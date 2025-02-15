New head writers for Smackdown, Triple H honored, Bayley does plays in the celebrity game (video)
– John Swikata and Road Dogg are the new lead writers for the SmackDown brand.
– Triple H has been honored by the Connecticut State Assembly ahead of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Game received a Certificate of Excellence for his years with WWE as a longtime resident of the State of Connecticut as well as his legendary career and commitment to helping revolutionize the sport.
– Bayley truly getting her flowers at the All Star Celebrity Game!
#bayley pic.twitter.com/OFtAv3zuHE
BAYLEY IS LOCKED IN RIGHT NOW AT THE CELEBRITY ALL STAR GAME #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Moos0QYnWz
WWE superstar Bayley has arrived at the NBA celebrity all-star game pic.twitter.com/GAnKSUzpeZ
Bayley getting ready for the celebrity All-Star Game.
