New head writers for Smackdown, Triple H honored, Bayley does plays in the celebrity game (video)

– John Swikata and Road Dogg are the new lead writers for the SmackDown brand.

– Triple H has been honored by the Connecticut State Assembly ahead of his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Game received a Certificate of Excellence for his years with WWE as a longtime resident of the State of Connecticut as well as his legendary career and commitment to helping revolutionize the sport.

– Bayley truly getting her flowers at the All Star Celebrity Game!

BAYLEY IS LOCKED IN RIGHT NOW AT THE CELEBRITY ALL STAR GAME #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Moos0QYnWz — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 15, 2025

WWE superstar Bayley has arrived at the NBA celebrity all-star game pic.twitter.com/GAnKSUzpeZ — Bay Area Super fans (@ScumbagPolite) February 15, 2025

Bayley getting ready for the celebrity All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/dzhWWdOuUU — Triple H’s Thoughts (@TripleHHHPaulL) February 15, 2025

