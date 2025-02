NO ONE IS SAFE! THIS IS OUT OF CONTROL!! #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/s4ZOsGk1fd — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2025

WWE officially revealed the members of the mysterious new group on NXT after Vengeance Day tonight.

The members are NXT stars and WWE PC trainees:

— Dion Lennox

— Saquon Shugars

— Cutler James

— Joshua Black

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email