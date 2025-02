Card for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day PLE

Full card for tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day PLE:

* NXT Championship – Oba Femi (c) vs. Grayson Waller vs. Austin Theory

* NXT Women’s Championship – Giulia (c) vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

* NXT Women’s North American Championship – Fallon Henley (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Strap Match – Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Tag Team Championships – Fraxiom (c) vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

* Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

