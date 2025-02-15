Baron Corbin: “I’m not going to let one person control my destiny”

Former WWE star Baron Corbin, now using the ring name Bishop Dyer, spoke with Busted Open Radio and here are the highlights…

WWE’s decision to part ways with him: “Randy Orton was like, ‘Dude, I gotta call Hunter [Triple H], like, what the hell?’ I don’t understand because I’ve been a company guy for 13 years, I’ve done everything asked of me, I’ve done really great things with things that were not great… Also the ability to just put on a good match with anybody, anytime, anywhere… it’s something I can do.”

On why he thinks he was cut: “I don’t know why. Randy [and I], we chatted a little bit and I believe there’s one person that made this decision or influenced this decision, and that’s what put me in the position that I’m in now. I’m not going to let one person control my destiny. Karma will come back on whoever that person is. I’m not putting their name out because I don’t need that negative energy.”

(quotes: WrestlingInc.com)

ICYMI: "The Nomad" Bishop Dyer (formerly WWE Superstar Baron Corbin) is headed to #MLPWreslting at MLP MAYHEM in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College on March 14-15! Tickets for MLP MAYHEM ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/34ujz2upi4! Order MLP MAYHEM on Triller TV at… pic.twitter.com/NF8iqWoELU — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) February 14, 2025

