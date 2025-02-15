AEW returning to Australia in 2026

Following today’s very successful AEW Grand Slam: Australia event in Brisbane, AEW announced that it will be back Down Under in 2026.

Grand Slam: Australia has moved to become the third highest-grossing AEW event ever behind the two All In shows at Wembley Stadium. While originally this show was set for the 50,000-seater SunCorp Stadium, expensive tickets at the much smaller Brisbane Entertainment Centre contributed to a large gate of over $1.25 million.

Appearing in front of fans, AEW President Tony Khan was initially booed but then cheered when he said they will be coming back to the country.

No date or location were announced for AEW’s return but you can join the waitlist for tickets at https://spr.ly/6001Ii7mH.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia will air later tonight on tape delay on TNT after the All-Star Weekend programming as well as on Max.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

