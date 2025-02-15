Adam Cole files a trademark, Seth Rollins says his body is breaking down

– Adam Cole has filed a trademark application with USPTO for ‘Adam Cole’.

The filing description reads:

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

– Seth Rollins (via Bobby Bones Sports) sadly admits his body is starting to break down and matches are becoming more difficult.

“The older I get, the longer I do it…you don’t get used to it. There was probably a period in my late 20s where I could wrestle every single night and I would be like brand new the next day.

Those days have come and gone for Seth Rollins. Now, after every match, it takes me longer to get out of my gear. It becomes very difficult for me to move once I have stiffened up after a little while.”

