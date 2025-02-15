2/15/25 AEW Grand Slam Australia Results

– Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay beats Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

– Momo Watanabe is ring side for the TBS Championship Match.

– Mercedes Mone defeated Harley Cameron to retain the TBS Title

– Kenny Omega challenges Konosuke Takeshita to a AEW International Championship Match at AEW Revolution.

Will Ospreay challenges Kyle Fletcher to a Steel Cage Match at Revolution as the Family will be locked out.

– The crowd continues to sing Cope’s Theme Song after it stops.

Cope did a high spot and jumped at Claudio Castagnoli. Cope was then power bombed thru a table when he was attacked by Marina Shafir.

– Deathriders defeated Cope & Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl

– Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews and retained the AEW Continental Championship.

Buddy used Rhea’s Prism Trap.

– AEW announce a International Championship Series leading up to AEW Revolution

– PowerHouse Hobbs vs Big Bill in a Street Fight Match is announced for next week’s Dynamite

– AEW announces they will return to Australia in 2026

– Timeless Toni Storm is the new AEW Women’s World Champion after defeating Mariah May

Storm is now a 4-time AEW Women’s World Champion

SHE'S DONE IT! The FIRST EVER 4X AEW Women's World Champion! Toni Storm is TIMELESS!

