2/15/25 AEW Grand Slam Australia Results
– Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay beats Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher
– Momo Watanabe is ring side for the TBS Championship Match.
– Mercedes Mone defeated Harley Cameron to retain the TBS Title
– Kenny Omega challenges Konosuke Takeshita to a AEW International Championship Match at AEW Revolution.
Will Ospreay challenges Kyle Fletcher to a Steel Cage Match at Revolution as the Family will be locked out.
Brisbane FEELS ALIVE TONIGHT!
Brisbane FEELS ALIVE TONIGHT!

Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT & Max!
– The crowd continues to sing Cope’s Theme Song after it stops.
Cope did a high spot and jumped at Claudio Castagnoli. Cope was then power bombed thru a table when he was attacked by Marina Shafir.
– Deathriders defeated Cope & Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl
– Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews and retained the AEW Continental Championship.
Buddy used Rhea’s Prism Trap.

– AEW announce a International Championship Series leading up to AEW Revolution
– PowerHouse Hobbs vs Big Bill in a Street Fight Match is announced for next week’s Dynamite
– AEW announces they will return to Australia in 2026
– Timeless Toni Storm is the new AEW Women’s World Champion after defeating Mariah May
Storm is now a 4-time AEW Women’s World Champion



Watch #AEWGrandSlam Australia on TNT and Max!
