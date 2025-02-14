WWE’s interest in Rusev and Aleister Black, Ian Riccaboni files for a trademark

– AEW and ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni has filed to trademark ‘Riccabonezone’

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an entertainment show host, announcer, interviewer, and master of ceremonies; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling interviewer and commentator; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling interviewer and commentator; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling interviewer and commentator; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling interviewer and commentator in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

– WWE is currently discussing the returns of Aleister Black and Miro (Rusev) to the company. It was noted that creative has been working on plans for their possible returns to WWE since leaving AEW and that they are now expected back shortly. In addition, Black is also personally said to feel more confident in returning to WWE with Triple H now in charge of things instead of Vince McMahon.

