WWE SmackDown Results 2/14/25

WWE SmackDown returns tonight live from Washington, D.C.

Scheduled for the show this evening is Jacob Fatu vs. Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, Naomi vs. Chelsea Green in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying match, Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, an appearance by Solo Sikoa and more.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, February 14, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – FEBRUARY 14, 2025

Updates to begin at the top of the hour. Stay tuned …

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

