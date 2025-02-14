Val Venis: “Vince may not be driven by biblical morals, but he is not a criminal”

Val Venis via X:

Vince may not be driven by biblical morals, but he is not a criminal. He is a top tier American value producer. His achievements, alongside those of other major value producers, have significantly strengthened the private sector and provided jobs for millions upon millions of people. The efforts of Vince McMahon to create a private sector platform for people to have value producing jobs and allow performers to live their dreams while providing entertainment to all Americans and the rest of the world, should be a part of what we teach children. Create a vision, fuel a drive to create that vision, stay focused, stay consistent, and grind your ass off to build incredible value in America. We should also teach children to avoid the pitfalls of not following Christ by highlighting the detrimental effects willfully giving into sin has on Vince’s life and the importance that Vince should grab the hand of Christ to secure his place in the Kingdom of God. We should teach children that it’s far better to know Christ before we meet Him rather than meet Him and and not know him.

