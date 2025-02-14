Update on AEW’s Grand Slam Australia

Tony Khan has revealed that AEW Grand Slam Australia is one of the biggest gates in the history of the company.

Tony Khan expressed his excitement about AEW Grand Slam Australia, emphasizing its significance as one of the company’s most successful international events.

He stated, “This is one of our biggest international events ever. It’s one of our biggest gates in the history of AEW. We’re really excited for that.”

Khan further highlighted the scale of the event, comparing it to AEW’s landmark show at Wembley Stadium. He noted, “Outside of Wembley Stadium in London, this is going to be, I believe, our biggest international live gate of all time.”

His enthusiasm for the event was clear as he concluded, “It’s a very exciting event for AEW.”

(Source: Downunder The Ring)

